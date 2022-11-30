Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police detective bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of Thanksgiving.

According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last Thursday.

The vehicle has since been recovered on Hayden Avenue.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, you’re asked to contact Springfield Police or leave a private message on Facebook.

