State Troopers arrest wanted man with stolen gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On November 22nd, Massachusetts State Trooper Scott Boutell made an arrest on a wanted man with a stolen firearm.

The arrest was made after Trooper Boutell pulled over a Nissan Maxima for a random check and discovered the registration has not been active since January 2021.

Once the car came to a full stop, Trooper Boutell identified the driver as Nathan Hazlett, 49, of Brattleboro, Vt.

While speaking to Hazlett, Trooper Boutell quickly discovered that he is not licensed to operate a vehicle.

Additional cruisers arrived on scene to assist, at which point all three occupants were removed from the car.

State Troopers found multiple used syringes and other paraphernalia used in the consumption of illegal narcotics. Troopers also located a pistol inside of a fanny pack. None of the vehicle’s occupants were licensed to possess firearms. An inquiry of the firearm’s serial number revealed it was reported stolen out of Vermont.

The other man identified was Carlos Davila, 20, of New London, CT.

Davila and Hazlett were placed under arrest and transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking.

The third occupant in the vehicle was released from the scene without charges.

At the barracks, Troopers discovered that Davila initially provided a false name to them, then located an active arrest warrant out of Connecticut.

A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at personal recognizance for Hazlett and $25,000 for Davila.

They were unable to post bail and were transported to the Franklin County House of Correction to await their arraignment at Greenfield District Court.

The charges for Hazlett include:

1. Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

2. Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle; and

3. Motor Vehicle Equipment Violation.

And for Carlos Davila, the charges are

1. Illegal Possession of a Firearm;

2. Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;

3. Furnishing False Name to Police;

4. Receiving Stolen Property;

5. Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

6. Improper Storage of a Firearm; and

7. Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant.

