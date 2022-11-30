Rain ends tonight, but gusty wind lingers and picks back up Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind Advisories continue through Thursday for all of western Mass.

A soggy, breezy and mild wrap to the day across western Mass with rain tapering off from west to east before 8pm. Southerly breezes took a long time to kick into the valley today, but tonight wind will shift to the west and we remain breezy through the night. Temperatures fall to the 20s and low 30s, but wind chills dip into the teens and low 20s by sunrise! Skies will also turn mostly clear to partly cloudy. A few lake-effect snow bands may make it into Berkshire Co and the hills too.

High pressure builds into the Ohio valley Thursday and strong low pressure will slowly exit to our north. This will keep a solid westerly wind going throughout the day. Wind begins around 10mph or so in the morning, then increases to 15-25mph with occasional gusts to 40+mph in the afternoon. Highs only make it into the 30s to low 40s, so expect it to feel close to freezing most of the day! Lake and mountain effect snow will linger in the Berkshires with a flurry possible in the valley along with scattered clouds.

Wind diminishes Thursday evening and night and with high pressure in control, expect a cold night. Temps likely dip into the upper teens and low 20s Friday morning with frost. Friday is looking nice for early December with highs in the 40s, sunshine and light breezes out of the south.

We are in an active weather pattern, which is bringing storm systems through every few days. Our next round arrives Saturday with showers for the afternoon and evening along with gusty wind. Gusts of 30-40mph are likely out of the south-southwest Saturday, which will bring temperatures back to the 50s. Rain amounts should get up to a half inch or so. Sunday is looking brisk and seasonable with good sunshine.

Another storm system moves in early next week with rain and wind for Tuesday. Details are still pretty fuzzy at this point and will be fine-tuned as we get closer. Behind this system, a pattern shift to colder weather is looking likely and temperatures may not get out of the 30s late in the week-which is actually not far from normal for December!

