Suspect arraigned in deadly Chicopee pedestrian crash

Benjamin Goraj is charged in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee on Monday, November 28, 2022(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee earlier this week.

Chicopee Police were called to the 550 block of Chicopee Street Monday night after a person was hit by a vehicle.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that the victim, 68-year-old William Matteson of Chicopee, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LEARN MORE : Chicopee officials urge caution, safety after man is struck and killed by car

The alleged driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Benjamin Goraj of Chicopee, stayed at the scene and was arrested on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence (third offense).

Goraj was arraigned Wednesday in Chicopee District Court. Prosecutors requested that bail be set at $10,000, but bail was set at $5,000 with a condition that he take part in alcohol testing several times a day.

The incident remains under investigation by Chicopee Police and the D.A.’s motor vehicle homicide unit.

