Town by Town: Decking the Doors, Greenfield renovations, Westfield Tech. restaurant

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Historic Deerfield is continuing its annual tradition of Decking the Doors of the village this holiday season.

Over 50 volunteers crafting more than 60 wreaths to decorate the homes and buildings within the open air museum.

The wreaths will be hung up on Thursday and new this year, visitors to Historic Deerfield may participate in a scavenger hunt wreath walk. Using the wreath guide, which will be available on the Historic Deerfield website.

In Greenfield, the city’s redevelopment authority is looking to renovate the First National Bank Building located on Bank Row. The landmark building, dating back to 1929, last operated as a bank in 1972. We’re told a number of interior features still remain in the building including a circular check-writing kiosk.

In Westfield, Tigers Pride Restaurant is getting ready for their annual Christmas buffet, which will be held on December 2 from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Tigers Pride is run by the culinary arts students of Westfield Technical Academy.

The restaurant is open to the general public on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

