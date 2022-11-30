Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking to identify a man accused of stealing alcohol from the One Stop Convenience Store on North Road.

Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a light green colored Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Westfield Police.

