Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect

Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking to identify a man accused of stealing alcohol from the One Stop Convenience Store on North Road.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a light green colored Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Westfield Police.

