1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

By Libby James
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van.

According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle.

No word on what caused the crash.

