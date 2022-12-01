5 soldiers stationed in Louisiana accused of drugging and raping 2 women, sheriff’s office says

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Five men, who are soldiers stationed at Fort Polk, have been arrested in connection to a sexual assault in Rosepine, Louisiana, in which two women were allegedly drugged and raped.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims was acquainted with one of the men, who went to her residence in Rosepine on the night of Nov. 24. The man arrived with four other men, who were not known by the woman nor her roommate.

Both women shared with detectives that they drank alcohol that the men brought to their home, but said they felt unwell afterward and came close to losing consciousness. They said the alcohol effects seemed exaggerated and they believed there were some “illicit ingredients” mixed in the drinks.

VPSO investigators shared that once the women were incapacitated, all five men allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the two victims.

Forensic testing was performed on the women, which found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault. VPSO was then contacted by a medical facility in Beauregard Parish about the incident.

With the assistance of officials at Fort Polk, VPSO detectives were able to obtain the identities of the men and arrested them on Nov. 30. They are identified as:

  • John Paul Bianzon, 29, of Fort Polk, who was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape
  • Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, of Fort Polk, who was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape
  • Cyrus Moises Labial, 24, of Fort Polk, who was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape
  • Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, of Fort Polk, who was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape
  • Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, who was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape

Bond has not been set and the suspects remain in the VPSO jail.

