AMBER Alert issued following Dartmouth abduction

DARTMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have issued an AMBER Alert after an infant was abducted.

They said that 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral of Fall River allegedly forced his way into the victim’s Dartmouth apartment around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he reportedly showed a knife and took six-month-old Grayson Benson, fled the building, and got into a car.

“Out of fear for the child’s safety, Hannah Benson followed Cabral and the baby and entered the car herself before Cabral drove away,” State Police added.

Cabral is approximately 5′10″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hannah Benson is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a dark-colored Mitsubishi Lancer, has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

