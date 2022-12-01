Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment.

It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

