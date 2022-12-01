Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.

Officials told Western Mass News the crash is under investigation and CSX Railway is also conducting an investigation on this incident.

