Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter

CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are searching in western Hampshire County for a missing hunter.

Mass. State Police received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the missing man had contacted someone and said that he would stay where he was.

A drone was used until the early morning hours of Thursday, but he was not found. Based on a ping of the man’s cell phone, they were able to determine a general area of his location and resumed the search around 7:30 a.m.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said that the search is ongoing in the area of Ball Road and Fuller Road.

The Mass. State Police Air Wing and and a K-9 team are assisting in the search.

