Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are searching in western Hampshire County for a missing hunter.

Mass. State Police received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the missing man had contacted someone and said that he would stay where he was.

A drone was used until the early morning hours of Thursday, but he was not found. Based on a ping of the man’s cell phone, they were able to determine a general area of his location and resumed the search around 7:30 a.m.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said that the search is ongoing in the area of Ball Road and Fuller Road.

The Mass. State Police Air Wing and and a K-9 team are assisting in the search.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage.
Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke