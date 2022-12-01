Authorities arrest Chicopee man suspected of being ‘Route 91 bandit’

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Federal authorities have arrested a bank robbery suspect whom they had dubbed the ‘Route 91 Bandit.’

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said that 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier this year in that state and he’s suspected in over a dozen other bank robberies that took place across the region.

Earlier in the day Thursday, federal agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation” on Campbell Place in Chicopee.

Western Mass News saw several agents in PPE and hazmat suits going into a building and a car was also towed from the scene.

Local, state, and federal authorities have been investigating 14 robberies and one attempted robbery of banks and credit unions in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire that took place between September 2021 and August 2022. Investigators believe that the same suspect was involved in all of those cases.

Prosecutors allege that Dziczek was identified as a suspect in the robbery of a People’s United Bank in Plainville, CT on May 26, 2022. He reportedly entered the bank and passed a note to a teller. When the teller told him that she didn’t have any more money, Dziczek allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun from a pocket and allegedly said “‘Give me all the money,’ ‘I have a gun,’ and ‘Don’t be a hero,’” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators allege that Dziczek removed some of the money wrappers, which Plainville Police were able to collect as evidence, that he had discarded before fleeing that scene.

The U.S. Attorney’s office noted that late last month, FBI agents were conducting surveillance on Dziczek while he was at MGM Springfield and retrieved an energy drink can that had a straw in it and from which Dziczek was reportedly seen drinking.

“Laboratory analysis connected DNA found on the black straw to DNA found on discarded money wrappers from the Plainville bank robbery,” the U.S. Attorney’s noted in a statement.

Dziczek appeared before a federal magistrate in Hartford on Thursday and was ordered held.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.