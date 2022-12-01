FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning to conduct an investigation.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation.

According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Western Mass News saw several agents in PPE and hazmat suits going into a building on Campbell Place.

A car was also towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police: pedestrian struck along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Police: pedestrian struck and killed along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Generic police lights
Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter
Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow
Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow