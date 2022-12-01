FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation.

According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Western Mass News saw several agents in PPE and hazmat suits going into a building on Campbell Place.

A car was also towed from the scene.

