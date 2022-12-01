CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the victim in Wednesday night’s pedestrian crash in Chicopee has died. The incident marks the second fatal deadly pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street just this week.

Chicopee Street was blocked off for hours Wednesday night as officers investigated a second crash involving a pedestrian in the past three days, with this one taking place near Jenrose Liquors.

Investigators have confirmed the 62-year-old male victim from the hit-and-run has died. Although his identity has not yet been released, Western Mass News did speak with a woman who lives on the street and knew the victim well...

“Very gracious man…He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” said Susan Santoro of Chicopee.

Santoro said he was crossing the street from the liquor store, back to his home, when he was in the crosswalk and got hit.

“There is no reason, no reason that two people should be killed in three days,” Santoro noted.

Being a longtime resident of this street, Santoro said something more needs to be done as she has witnessed speeding and other concerns on this road for years and she, herself, is afraid to cross the road.

“This is a speedway…You take your life in your hands. They will not stop for you,” Santoro added.

Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation.

