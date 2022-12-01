Lighter wind and milder temps to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind Advisories have been taken down early as wind gusts continue to trend downward. We remain breezy and quite chilly into this evening with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s. Skies stay mostly clear tonight and once wind becomes light after midnight, temperatures will fall into the upper teens and low 20s by sunrise. We could have a good deal of frost if wind can become calm.

High pressure will pass to our south Friday, keeping our weather sunny and seasonable. Breezes will be much lighter, however occasional gusts to 20mph are still possible. Temperatures max out in the 40s after a cold start.

Another storm system crossing the country will arrive to New England on Saturday. Showers get started in the morning and will be off and on much of the day. Expect more gusty wind with a southwesterly breeze increasing to 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Some gusts to 45mph will be possible in the hill towns and Berkshires, but most in western Mass now look to stay below advisory levels. It will be a mild day again too with highs hitting middle 50s! Rain may come down moderate to heavy at times, but we only end up with a quarter to half inch. Rain tapers off in the evening and drier air builds for Sunday.

Seasonable Sunday and Monday with highs back to the low 40s. Breezes look light both days and we should see good sunshine. High clouds build late Monday ahead of our next weather maker, which will arrive Tuesday. Showers and possibly some heavier rain on tap Tuesday with some healthy breezes. Showers may linger into Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures stay mild with highs close to 50 both days.

Following this storm, we transition to a colder, drier pattern for the end of the week. Blustery with some flurries now and then, especially next Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.