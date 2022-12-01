Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery in East Longmeadow Wednesday night.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived on Melvin Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., we found several police cruisers and officers canvassing the area with flashlights.

According to police, a resident in the area got home from work and was approached by two males with a taser. After the confrontation was over, he called 911.

“They did attempt to use a taser on him which wasn’t effective. There was a struggle that ensued, and some items were stolen,” said East Longmeadow Police Lt. Steven Manning.

Manning added that some witnesses did come forward with information. He said that police have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

