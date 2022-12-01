Police: pedestrian struck and killed along Chicopee Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A person who was hit by a car on Chicopee Street in Chicopee Wednesday has died, police confirm. Wednesday’s incident marks the second time this week someone was hit on that very street.

We’re being told the collision was a hit-and-run and that the person was transported to the hospital.

On Thursday, Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne confirmed with Western Mass News the pedestrian crash was fatal.

Tuesday, we spoke with Chicopee Mayor John Vieau about driving and pedestrian safety concerns in the city and now, residents are expressing their concerns with safety in their area.

“I have to get my grandson off the bus in the afternoon. They won’t even stop for me,” said Susan Santoro of Chicopee.

Chicopee residents spoke out Wednesday with concerns after a person was hit by a car on Chicopee Street Wednesday evening. Police responded to a call just before 5 p.m. They said the pedestrian was a male, but there is no word yet on his age. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Chicopee Street was closed in the area of Jenrose Liquors for about two hours.

This marks the second person hit by a car on Chicopee Street this week. The first person was 68-year-old William Matteson on Monday night.

“He was a great man. He was funny. He was just a great man,” Santoro explained.

Santoro told Western Mass News that she’s worried about drivers on Chicopee Street.

“This is a speed zone. This is a raceway. We got dump trucks, we got buses, we have yellow buses with flashing lights that people don’t even stop for. You take your life in your hands when you try to cross this street. It is horrid what goes on here,” Santoro explained.

She added that she’s asked for speed tables to be added to this street and she’s now calling for more to be done by city officials.

“How many times, how many people are going to be killed, hurt before they do something?” Santoro asked.

On Tuesday, Western Mass News caught up with Vieau, who urged drivers to be more careful.

“I believe we need a public service announcement to people. If there’s someone in an approach of a crosswalk, please, if you’re the driver of the vehicle, stop and let that person cross. That’s a movable offense. It’s a violation of traffic laws. You need to pay attention to what you’re doing,” Vieau said.

He said that police have been enforcing distracted driving and speeding laws and have given out close to 5,000 tickets this year.

Meantime, police told us they have no information at this time about the vehicle in this Wednesday’s incident.

