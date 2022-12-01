Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke

Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage.
Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage.(KBJR)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage.

According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted.

It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late this morning.

No word on what caused the outage.

