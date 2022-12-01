Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”

Hanson chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

The store from which the winning ticket was purchased, Express Gas and Food Mart on State Street in Springfield, will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.