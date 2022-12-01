Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito made stops throughout western Massachusetts on Thursday. With their administration in its final weeks, the pair were in Ashfield earlier in the day to discuss the ongoing broadband expansion efforts before coming to Springfield.

The governor and lieutenant governor were honored in Springfield at a special luncheon where Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno presented the pair with keys to the city of Springfield.

Local leaders from around the region were there to thank Baker and Polito, as well as reflect on a number of projects their administration supported throughout their two terms in office.

Western Mass News spoke with Sarno about his relationship with the Baker-Polito Administration.

“I have to say, with Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, unprecedented, unprecedented access. We spoke all the time, all the time, and he loves, they love, coming out to Springfield,” Sarno explained.

While at the event, the governor and lieutenant governor had the following to say about their time in office.

“As we turn out of our office, I feel a bit of satisfaction in knowing that we could deliver on those promises and your hopes and dreams in many ways throughout the western Mass. communities and throughout the state,” Polito explained.

“We so appreciate the trust that we are able to believe in you and that you are able to expect from us because, ultimately, it is trust that lays the foundation for all the good things that the public and private sector can do together to build stronger communities,” Baker noted.

Western Mass News asked Sarno what he expects to see with the next administration.

“I think the access will continue with Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll,” Sarno added.

Sarno told us he believes his pre-existing relationship with the both governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect will help in the transition. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is set to take office in January.

