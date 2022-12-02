Center Fresh Holdiay Market brings seasonal fun to Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Center Fresh Holiday Market took place in Chicopee Friday night from 4:00-7:00p in the lobby of the Ames Privilege.

Customers enjoyed a fun-holiday atmosphere with local vendors, artisan and farmers to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

“It’s an opportunity for people to get fresh local vegetables and products into their homes it an opportunity to buy local...Find some nice gifts for the holidays some things to treat themselves, there some great artisans here,” said Melissa Breor, executive director of the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

Breor said these markets will be held in the lobby every Thursday until December 15.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.