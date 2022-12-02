Chicopee family spreads cheer with holiday display that gives back

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A holiday light display in Chicopee is getting lots of traction on social media.

On Daley Street in Chicopee, one family does not have to look far to find holiday cheer. They can find it right in their front yard. Kimberly Bruno told Western Mass News it’s a childhood tradition she wanted to share with her family.

“As a kid, my parents would always drive around and like find Christmas lights to look at and I just always wanted to be that house,” Bruno explained.

However, everyone is welcome. Families can take pictures with the display and take home coloring books as well. While visiting Olaf and Kevin McCallister, they can drop off non-perishable donations for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee. Bruno said giving back has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“With Lorraine’s, I volunteered for them when I was a kid in the Girl Scouts…Just help donate for people who are in need this Christmas season. We want to make sure that people know that the magic is still alive,” Bruno added.

With this display, she hopes people get the chance to reflect on the meaning of the season.

“Just gives back to the kids and get them excited about Christmas and just seeing the lights and being with family,” Bruno noted.

If you’re interested in checking out this display, lights and music are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays. The coloring book mailbox and photo ops will be available Saturdays & Sundays 5-8:30pm. The display timing could change based on the weather.

