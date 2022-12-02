Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.

Investigators also reportedly found a loaded gun, that had been reported stolen out of Springfield, in Dubose’s fanny pack.

Dubose has been charged with several gun-related offenses in Springfield, as well as the Chicopee warrant charging him with armed assault with a firearm to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.