Driver in deadly Leverett crash placed on probation

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Leverett woman has been convicted of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a 2020 crash.

Kevin Douville, 57, of Belchertown was killed in April 2020 when 81-year-old Mary Nelson made a left hand turn into a driveway on Long Plain Road in Leverett and drove directly into the path of his motorcycle.

On Thursday, Nelson was sentenced to probation for two years and ordered her license be suspended for 15 years.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning the guilty verdict.

