Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A teen climate activist from Easthampton honored Wednesday night by the Boston Celtics, enjoyed a royal encounter while at TD Garden.

The first question Prince William asked was “Hello it’s so nice to meet you. tell us a little bit about what you do and who you are” and I kind of just launched into telling him and he was so engaged and so interested in so ready to support and lead action,” said Ollie Perrault, director and founder of Youth Climate Action Now.

British royals, Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston for a three-day visit to promote their climate initiative. As the couple sat courtside at the Boston Celtics game Wednesday night, they met one very special teen from western Mass.

“I told him I was part of the organization that works to empower, local young people to add their voices to this conversation and I’m so grateful that people are recognizing the power and importance of youth voices and he said “I appreciate for your work” and “Ahhh,”Perrault said.

15-year-old Ollie Perrault of Easthampton was honored at the game for her work in climate activism. Perrault told Western Mass News she got involved with the fight against climate crisis when she was just 11. Now as a 10th grader she has become the director and founder of an organization known as Youth Climate Action Now.

“For my entire life up until that point, I have been experiencing and seeing these impacts on climate change on a regular basis, extreme drought, extreme rainstorm damage all of these extremes,” she said.

Perrault told Western Mass News that Thursday’s crowd was the largest she had ever spoken in front. However that was the least of her worries. The teen said she found out just hours before the game that there would be some royal guests in the stands.

“I was kind of nervous. I didn’t really know how to go about greeting them. I was kinda sure if I should curtsy. I was very overwhelmed, and I ended up just shaking their hand and they were so, so kind,” she said.

The teen activist told Western Mass News it was an honor to meet such high-profile celebrities like the prince and princess who share her values on climate change. More information on Climate Action Now can be found here.

