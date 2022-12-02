SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the FBI arrested the man they believe is responsible for robbing more than a dozen banks across four New England states.

On Thursday, the FBI searched 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek’s house in Chicopee. They confirmed to Western Mass News they arrested the man they believe to be the ‘Route 91 Bandit’ who is allegedly responsible for 14 bank robberies, which totaled more than $137,000 and spanned from early September 2021 to August 2022 in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

“He was very prolific with the number of bank robberies he was alleged to have conducted,” said Western New England University associate professor of criminal Creaig Dunton.

What eventually led investigators to Dziczek? An in-depth investigation that Dunton said is something straight out of the movies.

“This is the sort of thing we would see in a ‘Law and Order’ episode. The DNA evidence form multiple locations, the cryptocurrency, tracking the kiosk with that, tracking the vehicle. It’s the sort of thing we do see in movies and television, so it’s pretty impressive,” Dunton noted.

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, special agents detailed some of their investigation tactics. Investigators allege that Dziczek robbed the People’s United Bank in Plainville, CT in May 2022. During that incident, they said he removed and threw away three paper money wrappers that contained GPS trackers.

On October 21, special agents from the Boston division of the FBI said they surveilled Dziczek while he was at MGM Springfield. They reportedly watched him drink from a Red Bull can with a straw. They later searched the trash cans and retrieved the can and straw, which were later sent to a lab for DNA analysis. The DNA on the straw was found to match DNA found on the money wrappers from the Plainville, CT robbery.

Police also captured dashboard camera footage near Greenfield Cooperative Bank in a December 2021 robbery, which showed images of a gray Nissan Versa without license plates. On Thursday, our cameras captured what appears to be a gray Nissan being towed away from the Campbell Street house.

According to court documents, which cite information from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, Dziczek’s father, Donald Dziczek, purchased a Nissan Versa from Country Nissan in Hadley in February 2021 in the color “gunmetal gray”. They said the phone number listed on the bill for sale for Donald ended in 1773. That number was later tied to Taylor Dziczek.

Records from Coinmover, which operates several cryptocurrency kiosks throughout the United States, revealed that someone made an account in June 2021 and provided the name “Taylor Dziczek”, the 1773 number, and an email address, which matched the phone number and email address listed on the Nissan Versa bill of sale.

“He’s accessing a kiosk in a public location, so they might not be able to track where the money went or how he is navigating the world of the cryptocurrency, but him actually putting that money in, taking that money out, that’s where it’s been caught and that’s where other criminals that have used cryptocurrency and other cybercrime, that’s where they tend to get caught is when they have to interact with the real world in some way to facilitate their crime,” Dunton added.

