Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.

“Considering it’s armed robbery, he’s looking at a long sentence,” said Creaig Dunton, associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University.

Dziczek, 30, has been arrested by the FBI and is accused of robbing 14 banks across Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.

We’re getting answers about his criminal history. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Dziczek was sentenced to between three and four years in state prison for unarmed robbery back in 2017. Police said that on March 11, 2015, Dziczek wore a mask, intimidated a clerk, and stole nearly $6,000 from Easthampton Savings Bank in South Hadley. He then fled the scene in his dad’s car and was pursued by an off-duty Holyoke police officer who had been driving by and saw him as he quickly left the bank through the back entrance. Dziczek managed to escape that pursuit.

Dziczek was later taken into custody in Wilbraham where a dog walker found about $3,800 of the stolen money in a wooded area.

Dunton told Western Mass News that even though he’s had a run in with the law before, Dziczek has essentially gotten smarter.

“He basically, I guess, learned from his mistakes as far as committing crime, so he ended up committing a lot more serious of an offense than he did in the past,” Dunton added.

In January 2017, Dziczek was arrested and tried for larceny over $250. According to court paperwork, a West Springfield Home Depot loss prevention officer saw Dziczek take two micro tools and several blades and hide them under his jacket. The officer said he watched Dziczek pass the registers without paying and exit the store. The officer said Dziczek fled the Home Depot parking lot, dropping the stolen merchandise. He pleaded guilty to the larceny and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Going back a little further to 2006, Dziczek was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for assaulting four separate people with a knife and one count of armed and masked robbery for stealing drugs from someone. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in state prison.

With Dziczek facing jail time in the past, we wanted to know what can be done to stop him from committing again.

“There’s always issues of recidivism. Some of that speaks to the actual motive of the crime was…That does become a factor of people committing crimes in order to deal with a drug addiction, to basically fund that addiction, so if that was the motive for the others as well, it speaks to a lot of what we do as far as treatment goes for substance abuse and kind of the lack thereof of dealing with the underlying causes,” Dunton explained.

Now, Dziczek is facing federal prison time, which Dunton said is usually more strict.

“The sentencing guidelines are a little more rigid and have to be followed, so he’s less likely to get out earlier,” Dunton noted.

FBI officials told us Dziczek was arraigned Thursday in Hartford and was ordered detained. The investigation remains ongoing.

