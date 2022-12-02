Getting Answers: Homeless struggle to find shelter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For people experiencing homelessness, winter is a brutal challenge.

In Greenfield, the homeless shelter is at full capacity, but plans are underway to expand it. We’re getting answers on the need for housing in greenfield and how relief may not come soon enough.

In the heart of Greenfield, there’s a place where all are welcome, and stigmas are broken.

“Not referring to people as “the homeless” or “homeless people,” that situation should not define their need for help,” said Claire McGale of the Recover Project.

The Recover Project is led by people who have first-hand experience with addiction and homelessness, like McGgale.

“So we have folks who are incredibly building their recovery, despite the fact that they’re sleeping outdoors, and it’s hard enough when you have a bed,” she said.

Finding a warm place to stay in Greenfield becoming increasingly difficult, leaving Amber Sullivan, who is fleeing domestic abuse, with few places to turn.

“I feel a lot of people think of homeless people as being on drugs and alcohol or pure laziness, and that’s not it,” she said.

The Wells Street Shelter, which is operated by ServiceNet has 30 beds, and a spokesperson told Western Mass News, they used to see fluctuations in capacity, but now, all the beds are filled year-round.

Even if the shelter here at wells street is at full capacity, during severe winter weather, ServiceNet said they won’t turn people away. They will provide anyone with a warm space while they search for a bed for them elsewhere.

ServiceNet’s contract to run the shelter ends in the spring, when clinical and support options will take over, with plans to increase the shelter’s capacity and build new housing next door.

“36 new residential housing units for people coming out of shelter who need supportive housing as they get themselves back on their feet and become self-sufficient again,” said MJ Adams, director of Community and Economic Development.

Adams said this project and the planned redevelopment of the former Wilson’s Department Store will provide much-needed housing in the city. But relief is a few years off.

“What we really need is a warm shelter you know at the very least this season, so folks aren’t found in their tent,” Adams said.

But there are no plans to open an additional warming shelter this winter. Adams says staffing shortages are to blame.

“You can’t just open up a facility and assume that it will operate you need to have an organization that knows how to staff and run those organizations and those organizations have found it very hard to attract and keep staff,” said Adams.

In the meantime, agencies must rely on motels to house people. Last year, the Interfaith Council spent $16 thousand on motel rooms in Franklin County. Gonzales is staying at the Days Inn and falls into the category of “Hidden Homeless.”

“Hidden Homeless is basically people who are couch surfing are going from friends to friends, having accommodations that are not quite adequate, and it is very difficult,” said Lisa Gonzaless, who is staying at the Days Inn.

Health issues caused her to lose her job over the pandemic, then she was evicted.

“The apartments are making it impossible now to get in. Your credit score has to be above like a six or 700 and that’s not the case for a lot of people,” she said.

The interfaith council is trying to raise more money to put people up, but are finding motels, which had plenty of vacancy during the height of the pandemic, are now full.

“I’m hoping that my next step is getting into a home and having a happy ending, a good Christmas,” Gonzaless said.

