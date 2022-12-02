Longmeadow Police seeks public’s help in finding missing man

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Longmeadow Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

According to police, 68-year-old Gary Petroff did not show up to work on November 29, 2022. His phone is now off, but it’s last location was near Hall of Fame Ave. and Broad St. in Springfield.

Petroff drives a 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0.

