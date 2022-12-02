Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield.

Western Mass News stopped by tonight’s meeting to learn more about the new project.

“A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping to create a vibrancy at the street level by having a retail component within, we’re hoping that retail will have restaurants and little shops,” said event organizer John Donahue.

