Second jobs on the rise ahead of the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people across western Massachusetts are prepping for the holidays. For some, this could mean getting a seasonal job to pay for everything.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but some companies need help creating holiday magic and people may need help funding theirs. Western Mass News stopped by the MassHire Career Center in Springfied and spoke with JoAnn Johnson-Miller, director of business hire services. She said there are many job openings, both seasonal and permanent, in our area.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of job, employers actually coming in the career center. They’re looking for a variety of staffing,” Johnson-Miller said.

The hot jobs this season include warehouse workers, drivers, and positions in the healthcare industry.

“We have quite a bit of job openings for organizations such as UPS, FedEx, and Amazon warehouse…There’s definite need for RNs, LPNs, CNA positions. Those types of positions are definitely in constant hiring mode,” Johnson-Miller added.

As for retail, Johnson-Miller said corporations have been recruiting year-round.

“Some are gearing up and may have one or two extra positions that they’re looking for, but we really haven’t seen an influx of job postings or part-time seasonal positions coming in,” Johnson-Miller explained.

With the unemployment rate in Springfield sitting at a steady 3.7 percent, Johnson-Miller said ample opportunities in our area could lower the statistic.

“What that equates to us is that every job seeker that’s looking for a job, typically, there’s two or three job postings available for them, so we have several positions here,” Johnson-Miller noted.

A seasonal job could help anyone advance their career.

“If there’s a particular company you’ve always wanted to work in, why not take a seasonal job in hopes it will lead to a full-time job?” Johnson-Miller said.

