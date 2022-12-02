Springfield Police looking for missing 69-year-old man

Springfield Police looking for missing 69-year-old man
Springfield Police looking for missing 69-year-old man(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

69-year-old Alan Weferling left his home on Plumtree Road Thursday morning. According to Springfield Police, he was seen on a traffic camera around 9:00 a.m in West Springfield. Weferling was driving a gray Ford Focus MA License Plate 387JM2.

Police said Weferling suffers from some medical issues Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police Detectives at 413.787.6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at 413.787.6300.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Longmeadow Police seeks public’s help in finding missing man
Longmeadow Police seeks public’s help in finding missing man
Springfield’s Mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Chicopee Police generic
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee