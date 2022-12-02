Springfield Police looking for missing 69-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

69-year-old Alan Weferling left his home on Plumtree Road Thursday morning. According to Springfield Police, he was seen on a traffic camera around 9:00 a.m in West Springfield. Weferling was driving a gray Ford Focus MA License Plate 387JM2.

Police said Weferling suffers from some medical issues Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police Detectives at 413.787.6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at 413.787.6300.

