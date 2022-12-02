Springfield students receive presentation on dating violence from Hamdpen D.A.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message about dating violence coming from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni when he spoke to students at one Springfield school, where a student was murdered nearly eight years ago.

At Springfield International Charter School, high school-aged students gathered inside the auditorium to listen to Gulluni and others about the awareness of a specific kind of domestic violence.

“We know that 1-in-11 teenagers, at some point in their teenage years, will experience dating violence…physical, emotional violence, or any kind of violence, so what we’re doing is talking about it here,” Gulluni said;

During the assembly, students watched a video that told the story of Kathryn Mauke, a student at the school who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend during her senior year in 2015. Members of Mauke’s family were also there.

Western Mass News spoke with students after they saw the documentary.

“After the presentation, Kathryn’s sister came up and explained how it was [and even during the presentation where] she was saying she came up and she found her on the floor. That really struck because I have siblings and I couldn’t just fathom that point of seeing them on the floor like that,” said junior Brian Starzky.

“It kind of shocked me that this really did happen in our hometown and everything, especially in our own school. It really stood out to me that even your best friend couldn’t know. That was really a driving home point to me,” added junior Bella Grimaldi.

Both Grimaldi and Starzky told us they will always be there for their friends and classmates, even if they are in safe relationships.

“To my friends, it would be ‘I’m always going to be here for you. Don’t ever feel like you’re going to be unsafe coming to tell me.’ I also have to keep it in my head that I can go tell someone,” Grimaldi explained.

“I might not be the best person to talk to, but I’m still someone and pointing them in the direction of where I know where they might be able to go,” Starzky said.

Gulluni said teaching about dating violence is important for teenagers as well as adults.

“It might not be for themselves, what they’re learning about dating violence, but it might be someone around them. It might be a sister or a brother. It might be a cousin. It might be a peer or a teammate and it’s noticing those sometimes small signs…Small signs that a friend might be able to pick up on that would prevent ongoing abuse,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni plans to hold this presentation at other schools in the area in the coming weeks and hopes students come together to raise awareness on this issue.

RESOURCES:

YWCA

413-733-7100 (English)

800-223-5001 (Spanish)

Alianza 24-hour hotline

877-536-1682

Love is Respect

Text: LOVEIS to 22522 or loveisrespect.org

24-hour hotline: 866-331-9474

10-to-10 helpline

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 877-898-3411

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.