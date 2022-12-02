Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor Charlie Baker visited Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Thursday afternoon to check out the progress on the new wing named after a beloved local entrepreneur and personal friend, the late Andy Yee.

It was a touching event to remember a beloved local restauranteur and also honor the Governor and Lt. Governor for their efforts in supporting the hospital - as the two enter their final weeks in office.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were there to see how the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center is coming along.

Andy Yee was the founder of the Bean Restaurant group, which was able to save several local restaurants from closing down, including the Student Prince Café and Fort in Springfield as well as White Hut in West Springfield. He lost a battle with cancer last year.

The Governor and Lt. Governor also honored at Thursday’s event, with the announcement that one of new unit’s patient care rooms will be named in their honor

Western Mass News asked Governor Baker what that honor means to him:

“The fact that the hospital chose to recognize us in some way was unanticipated but deeply appreciated,” he said.

Governor Baker also shared with Western Mass News how special it is to honor Andy Yee.

“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the warmth and kindness that Andy meant to so many people…I really do believe that his legacy here in western mass will be with us for a very long time,” he said.

Yee was treated at Mercy Medical Center before he passed away last year. Mercy staff said the unit will provide a calm and soothing environment for end-of-life care for patients with chronic illness.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.