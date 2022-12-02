Town by Town: December 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Westfield, the holiday season has officially kicked off with the third annual holiday lights tour. The event takes place all over Westfield and allows families to take a self-guided drive-by tour of the city’s outdoor holiday displays. You can check out all the lights and decorations until January 2.

In Springfield, A special flag-raising ceremony was held on the steps of City Hall to acknowledge World Aids Day. The ceremony started at noon Thursday. Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris were in attendance of the event.

In Monson, the town will be giving back this Christmas! The Giving Tree was put up in the Monson Town Office. The project allows residents and community members to take an ornament off a tree, revealing donations Monson residents are in need of. The donations are then brought to the office and distributed to local families.

