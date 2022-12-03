Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The United States is slated to take Netherlands in round of 16 of the World Cup.

Fans here in western Mass. are gearing up to cheer on Team USA on as they take to the field half a world away. The stakes are high for team USA at Saturday’s match with a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on the line. Win or lose, local sports bars in the area are getting ready to cheer on the U.S.

“It’s only once every four years this opportunity comes up, so everyone is really, really excited. The buzz is kind of crazy!” said Bill Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille.

It’s do or die for team USA as they take on the Netherlands Saturday morning. Here in western Mass., bars in the area are gearing up to host locals as they cheer on team USA.

Stetson said he and his staff are getting ready for crowds of fans turning out bright and early Saturday. The bar will host a free breakfast Saturday from 7a.m.- 9a.m. Stetson told Western Mass News he’s expecting about 100 people to come out for the game.

“We’re going to staff it like it’s a Friday night. So we are expecting a huge, rowdy, rambunctious, fun, loud crowd. We are expecting around 8:30/9:00 people to stary pouring in,” he said.

Over at TD’s Bar in Chicopee, the staff there told Western Mass News they’re expecting a crowd as well, but probably not as large as normal.

“Definitely not as busy as I thought it would be but there’s a lot of people still coming in and I’ve had a few phone calls over the past week asking if we are going to have the game playing. Of course, we will have the big projector playing so they can come in,” said Hannah Pelliter, bartender at TD’s Bar.

As local bar staff are preparing for the influx of customers, Western Mass News caught up one local fan who said he’s excited for Saturday’s match.

“Team USA all the way! Very confident! Only one goal against, you can’t go wrong. We’re definitely going to come out and hopefully make us proud some way or another,” said soccer fan Michael Sullivan.

Team USA is set to take on the Netherlands Saturday at 10a.m. You can be sure to catch the game on FOX6, the exclusive home for the world cup in western Mass.

