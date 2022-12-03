Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Much warmer this morning with most between 35-40 degrees under cloudy skies. Showers move in this morning then blossom into a period of rain through lunch-time. Wind will increase out of the southwester to 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Some gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the hill towns and Berkshires, but most in western Mass now look to stay below advisory levels. It will be a mild day again too with highs reaching into the middle 50s! A second round of showers will arrive in the evening ahead of a cold front. Once the front moves through we dry out and cool off tomorrow night. Lows fall into the 30′s by Sunday morning. We’ll likely pick up about 1/2″ of rainfall from this system.

Sunday will be cooler, but dry. It will be a bit brisk with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach into the lower 40′s. Perfect weather to harvest that Christmas Tree. Highs will be back into the low to mid 40s on Monday. Breezes look light both days and we should see a decent amount of sunshine. High clouds build late Monday ahead of our next weather maker, which will arrive Tuesday. Showers and possibly some heavier rain on tap Tuesday with some strong breezes. Showers may linger into Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures stay mild with highs close to 50 both days.

Following this storm, we transition to a colder, drier pattern for the end of the week. Blustery with some flurries now and then, especially next Friday and the weekend.

