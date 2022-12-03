Thunderbirds host Rockford during the season’s second 3-game weekend

Thunderbirds host Rockford during the season’s second 3-game weekend
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds took to the ice for second 3-game weekend of the season.

The T-Birds hosted Rockford for the first time in team history at the MassMutual Center. Hockey fans told Western Mass News while they enjoy going to games, finding parking can be tough.

We try to come a little bit early, if you come a little bit early you can get lucky and get some on street parking, sometimes the MGM garage is kind of busy... If you drive around a little bit, you know make a couple loops sometimes you can find a spot,” said Victoria Gurley, Thunderbirds season ticket holder.

Gurley said she can’t wait for the new parking garage to open up downtown.

The final score of the matchup was 4-2 Rockford.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match
Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
Town by Town: December 2
Town by Town: December 2
Thunderbirds host Rockford during the season’s second 3-game weekend
Thunderbirds host Rockford during the season’s second 3-game weekend