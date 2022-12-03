Thunderbirds host Rockford during the season’s second 3-game weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds took to the ice for second 3-game weekend of the season.

The T-Birds hosted Rockford for the first time in team history at the MassMutual Center. Hockey fans told Western Mass News while they enjoy going to games, finding parking can be tough.

We try to come a little bit early, if you come a little bit early you can get lucky and get some on street parking, sometimes the MGM garage is kind of busy... If you drive around a little bit, you know make a couple loops sometimes you can find a spot,” said Victoria Gurley, Thunderbirds season ticket holder.

Gurley said she can’t wait for the new parking garage to open up downtown.

The final score of the matchup was 4-2 Rockford.

