Town by Town: December 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.

In Chicopee, a tree lighting ceremony took place Thursday night. The event includes holiday music, Christmas carols from the Girl Scout and members for the Victory Chapel Christian Fellowship Church and performance by Dance Dynamics. Santa also visited all the children with a gift bag.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials attended the unveiling of Brightwood/Lincoln Elementary School’s LEED Gold Certification plaque. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design and we’re told it is a certification program and globally recognized benchmark for the design, construction and operation of high-performance green buildings.

