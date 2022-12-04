Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow

People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade was held Sunday afternoon at Ludlow Town Hall.

People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation.

This year, elementary students each received an ornament at school to decorate and hang on the town’s Christmas tree.

Santa Claus was also in attendance, along with members of Ludlow’s police and fire department.

Cookies and hot chocolate were served at the event, as well.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The fair was open to the public and offered homemade arts and crafts.
Local vendors, business owners turn out for Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair
The theme for Sunday’s wreath laying was “The Everlasting Legacy.”
Veterans, youth groups gather to honor lives lost at Pearl Harbor
Several guests and characters were in attendance for the kids, including Disney princesses and...
Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch
This comes after a fire back in August caused significant damages to the restaurant and its...
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire