Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade was held Sunday afternoon at Ludlow Town Hall.

People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation.

This year, elementary students each received an ornament at school to decorate and hang on the town’s Christmas tree.

Santa Claus was also in attendance, along with members of Ludlow’s police and fire department.

Cookies and hot chocolate were served at the event, as well.

