Former NFL star Ricky Williams visits Springfield cannabis dispensary

On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited 6 Bricks in Springfield as part of his special ‘Highsman’ December tour.
By Joe Chaisson, Paris Dunford and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After his football playing days came to an end, Williams started a cannabis lifestyle branding company called ‘Highsman.’

6 Bricks in Springfield is one of the only woman-owned, minority, and family-owned cannabis retailer in the state to carry Williams’ products.

The event included a meet and greet, product drops, and various deals.

“So I launched ‘Highsman’ about a year ago and really the main reason I launched was to tell a story. So when I was going through all my stuff with the NFL. there was no one out there speaking positively about cannabis, so I had to go through my own research. Now, I’m here to share what I found. It’s that cannabis can actually improve the quality of your life,” Williams explained.

The company’s name, ‘Highsman,’ is a play on words of the Heisman award, given to the best college player each year. Williams won the award in 1998.

