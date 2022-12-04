Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch was back at Max’s Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Sunday.

Our very own Raegan Loughrey spent the day volunteering at the event dressed as Princess Belle.

Several other characters were in attendance for the kids, including Disney princesses and the Springfield Fire Department.

Guests were asked to donate an unwrapped toy to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

“Well, we want everyone to learn the spirit of giving, so all the children that come here today are bringing toys for the Ronald McDonald House, and we are giving them toys to go home with so everyone leaves with a happy face,” said Anne Marie Harding, the public relations manager at Max’s Tavern.

Each child got to go home with the signature Max bear.

