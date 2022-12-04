Local vendors, business owners turn out for Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair

The fair was open to the public and offered homemade arts and crafts.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair was held Sunday afternoon in West Springfield.

The fair was open to the public and offered homemade arts and crafts, as well as baked goods and raffles from noon to 4 p.m.

Our Western Mass News crews got a chance to stop by and check out some of those goods being offered by a variety of local vendors and business owners.

