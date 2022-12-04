A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Sunday Expected Followed By Tuesday Rain?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a rainy, mild, and windy day yesterday, A much nicer day follows today. Lows this AM feel back into the upper 20s and lower 30s but the breeze will make it feel colder.

Today will be cooler, but dry. It will be a bit brisk with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach into the lower 40′s. Perfect weather to harvest that Christmas Tree! Highs will be back into the low to mid 40s on Monday. Breezes look light both days and we should see a decent amount of sunshine. High clouds build late Monday ahead of our next weather maker, which will arrive Tuesday. Showers and possibly some heavier rain on tap Tuesday with some strong breezes. Showers may linger into Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures stay mild with highs close to 50 both days.

Following this storm, we transition to a colder, drier pattern for the end of the week. Blustery with some flurries now and then, especially next Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.