Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa Claus made a visit to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam on Saturday.

Santa told Western Mass News this the seventh time he’s managed to stop in at Cooper’s to ask the children of western Massachusetts what they wanted for Christmas.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by and chat with Cooper’s owner Kate Gourde, who said this is one her favorite days of the year for the business.

“We love doing this every year. I think it’s been 20 years we’ve been doing this...the first Saturday in December every year and we love it. It’s one of our most happy festive occasions of the whole year...and Santa loves coming to western Massachusetts,” Gourde said.

Santa added, “I mean, the people here are wonderful. I like to make sure everyone is on my nice list. Not everyone is, some are naughty. You know who you are, but there’s still time before Christmas to be nice.”

