Sensei of Springfield judo club receives lifetime achievement award

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Martial Maze, Sen-I Judo Club, and the Underground Alliance Martial Research Association hosted a red carpet gala.

At the event, the United States Judo Association presented the lifetime achievement award in judo to Noriyasu Kudo, Sensei of Taka Judo Club, located in Springfield.

The U.S. Judo Association’s lifetime achievement award is awarded to an individual who has contributed extensive leadership, dedication, and a lifetime of service to the promotion of the Olympic martial art and sport of judo and the culture that it cultivates.

