V-One Vodka holds open house at Hadley headquarters

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - V-One Vodka held an open house at their headquarters on Russell Street in Hadley on Saturday, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Newman Center at UMass.

The open house ran from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and featured V-One cocktails, including their famous salted caramel martini, peppermint martini, and espresso martini,

V-One jackets, hats, and shirts were also available for purchase.

“The turnout was wonderful. Like I said, a lot of the community came together to come support us and enjoy our cocktails,” said V-One CFO Cassandra Kozuv.

Kozuv added the company is offering an event on December 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their Hadley headquarters, along with many other events planned for next year.

