Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans

A local high school student, along with multiple volunteers, put together care packages on Saturday
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local high school student, along with multiple volunteers, put together care packages on Saturday for troops and veterans at an event at the Westfield YMCA.

Jillian Battles, a student at Westfield High School, helped organize the filling of over 800 bags for soldiers.

The bags included items like instant coffee, hot cocoa, boxes of tea, pens, pencils, ramen noodles, and much more.

“I’m making 800 care packages for troops and veterans. They don’t nearly enough and they aren’t appreciated and I feel that something as small as this, just here in Westfield and gathering from people here in western Mass. will make a big difference,” Battles explained

Battles added that supporting veterans is very important and it also brings the community together in doing so.

