Getting Answers: diabetes drug in short supply

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Type 2 diabetes drug has been gaining national attention due to social media influencers promoting its weight loss benefits. Many believe that’s tied to a current supply shortage, even in western Massachusetts.

“With the manufacturing constraints and the stress on the supply chain, I think that the production has decreased and the manufacturers can’t keep up with demand,” said Springfield Pharmacy co-owner Alex Wu.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the national shortage of the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. Wu told us his store has also been impacted.

We reached out to the company that makes the drug, Novo Nordisk, to find out more about this shortage. They responded, in part:

“We are currently experiencing intermittent supply disruptions on various doses of Ozempic due to the combination of incredible demand coupled with overall global supply constraints. While products continue to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays.”

We’re now learning more about one possible reason for the increased demand: Ozempic’s side effect of losing weight. Social media has been buzzing with influencers touting its use for dropping pounds quickly, but this is causing concern in the medical community.

“Unfortunately, with social media the hype starts and I think people think this is a good way to go, but I actually advocate and say really think about this before you go to your provider and talk about this,” said Catharine Armentrout, director of the family nurse practitioner program at AIC.

Armentrout explained an active ingredient in Ozempic, semaglutide, has been approved for weight loss by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but Ozempic itself has not. However, another product which is manufactured by the same company, Wegovy, is FDA approved for chronic weight management.

“Wegovy, which has the same exact active ingredient as Ozempic, is approved for weight loss by the FDA. The only difference is the dosing of the Wegovy is higher than the Ozempic. That’s the only thing that really sets it apart,” Armentrout explained.

However, we’re learning Wegovy is also in short supply. Novo Nordisk told us:

“We are on track to make all dose strengths of Wegovy available in December and broad commercial re-launch is expected to commence next year.”

Armentrout told us there are dangers with taking Ozempic for weight loss only, including pancreatitis, nausea, vomiting, constipation, and an increased risk of thyroid cancer.

Meanwhile, the company told Western Mass News:

“Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable us laws and regulations in the promotion of our products. We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient’s individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient.”

For those who take Ozempic for diabetes and are concerned about the short supply, talk to your doctor to see if there is alternative medicine you can take in the meantime.

